United Way of Highway 55 increases fundraising $50K during pandemic year

Last year was a struggle for so many businesses and nonprofits. It was the year of challenge, change, and unknown.
During the Covid-19 pandemic United Way of Highway 55 worked hard to connect both nonprofits, and citizens in our community with the resources they need. The needs for the citizens in this community grew during the pandemic. Whether that was food, utility/rental assistance, shelter, or help finding other resources.
With many collaboration projects and amazing donors that stepped up, UWHWY55 was able to raise $112,779 in 2020. Compared to $63,362 in 2019. Two of our Gold Donors-National Aerospace Solutions and Bechtel Group Foundation donated together close to $50,000.
Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Highway 55, states, “NAS has an employee payroll program set up, so we want to thank those individuals that continue to give. And thank you to Bechtel for donating $25,000 as well!”
UWHWY55 was able to allocate their promised $40,000 to the 16 partner nonprofits so they could continue their much-needed missions, as well as make a big impact in the community during the pandemic.
“Thank you to so many that contributed…It takes a village and we have such an amazing one,” Abraham expressed.