United Way of Highway 55 announces its 2021-2022 local partner nonprofits

In late May, United Way of Hwy 55’s Director and Allocations Committee interviewed 25 local nonprofits that applied for funding. The allocations committee met on June 1st to discuss and choose the new partner nonprofits for cycle year 2021-2022. Nonprofits from the area submitted applications and required documentation in early May, which their allocation committee reviews every year.
The committee members are a diverse group consisted of Board members, community leaders, and donors in the 3 counties they serve – Coffee, Moore, and Warren. Through this process, they identify how organizations in the community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services.
They are happy to announce the 2021-2022 United Way of Highway 55 Partner Nonprofits:
- Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (Warren Co)
- HAWC-Helping Animals of Warren Co (Warren Co)
- Children’s Advocacy Center, 31 st Judicial District (Warren Co)HOME (Warren Co)
- Kids of the Community (Warren Co)
- Warren Co Meals on Wheels (Warren Co)
- CASA Works (Coffee Co)
- Coffee Co Humane Society (Coffee, Moore, & Warren Counties)
- Good Samaritan of Tullahoma (Coffee Co)
- Coffee Co Senior Citizens (Coffee Co)
- Family Community Development Center (Coffee & Moore Counties)
- Child Development Center (Coffee and Moore Counties)
- Coffee Co Child Care Center (Coffee Co)
- HorsePlay Inc (Coffee Co)
- Coffee Co Children’s Advocacy Center (Coffee Co)
- The Storehouse Food Pantry (Coffee, Moore, & Warren Counties)
- Hospice of the Highland Rim (Coffee, Moore, & Warren Counties)
- Partners for Healing (Coffee Co)
- Haven of Hope (Coffee & Moore Counties)
UWHWY55 thanks the allocation committee for their volunteered time and thorough assessments in choosing the new Partner Nonprofits for 2021-2022. Thank you to the Committee Members:
Ashley Wright, Pam Bussell, Ashley Kraft, Pam Barnes, Marsha Hale, Mike Belzil, Chad Moyer, Daniel Berry, Michele Simmons, Holly Buchanan, Maggie Powell, and Michelle Carmack.
To learn more about United Way of Hwy 55 or the new partner nonprofits, visit www.highway55unitedway.org, or email our Executive Director, Ashley Abraham at Director@Highway55UnitedWay.org or call 931-455-5678. If you would like to support, donations can be sent to PO Box 27, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or online at highway55unitedway.org.