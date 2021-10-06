United Way golf tournament is set for Oct. 29; still room for your team

United Way of Highway 55 will host an event for the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Last year was a struggle for all nonprofits to organize a safe fundraiser and continue fund flow. United Way of Highway 55 partners with local nonprofits every year through their thorough allocation process. Last year they partnered with 16 local nonprofits and allocated $40,000. This year the committee chose 19 nonprofits in the 3 counties UWHWY55 serves: Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co. Every year the goal is to raise more, to give more. All funds raised here, stay here.
The United Way ‘Hwy 55 Classic’ will be held at Lakewood Golf & Country Club on October 29th at noon. Lunch, drinks, prizes for winners, and swag bags. And a promised good time supporting a great cause! There will also be tickets and drawings for items like a smoker, mountain bike, Yeti, Jack Daniels barrel and tour, men’s one-of-a-kind Tri-Star necklace, and more. A free car is up for grabs to a lucky 18th hole-in-1 player courtesy of Payless Auto in Tullahoma.
The cost to register is $400/Team of 4. Mulligans available at registration. Contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or Director@highway55unitedway.org for more details.