Unemployment remains low in Tennessee; steady across the nation

The July 2019 unemployment numbers are out, and the unemployment rate in Tennessee and across the nation remains steady. Tennessee shows the July 2019 seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5 percent matches the figure from July 2018. Over the past 12 months, non farm employment in Tennessee grew by 55,100 new positions, most of those jobs coming in hospitality, manufacturing and transportation sectors. Nationally, the unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent in July, which dropped 0.2 percent from July 2018.