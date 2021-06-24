Unemployment rates in Tennessee below 5% in May 2021

The majority of Tennessee counties recorded unemployment rates below 5% in May 2021, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Forty counties experienced a drop in unemployment during May, while rates remained the same in 18 counties. Thirty-seven counties did see some increase in unemployment for the month.
Statewide unemployment held steady in May and remained unchanged from April’s seasonally adjusted rate of 5%.
You can find a complete analysis of all the state's county unemployment data for May 2021 here.
Tennessee employers need workers and the state is ready to help those workers get ready to reenter the workforce. www.TNWorkReady.com has the online resources available to job seekers all in one place. They can visit the page and take the steps needed to be work-ready in Tennessee.
In April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported a record number of job openings. Jobs4TN.gov continues to have more than 250,000 available jobs posted, along with other job search resources that can help someone making the transition back into the workforce.
The state of Tennessee will release the June 2021 statewide unemployment data on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. CT.
