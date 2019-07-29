Unemployment rate up slightly

Data released late last week by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development indicates unemployment did increase in Tennessee’s 95 counties during June of this year, but only slightly. Tennessee’s statewide unemployment increased to 3.4 percent, which is up 0.1 of a percentage point from May. In February of this year Tennessee hit an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2 percent and remained there for three months. Nationally, June saw unemployment increase from 3.6 to 3.7 percent in June.
In Coffee County, unemployment is a 3.9 percent for June. Which is up a full percentage point from May’s 2.9%, but is slightly better than June 2018 when unemployment was 4.0 percent.