Unemployment numbers continue to shoot up over past two weeks

The numbers of those seeking unemployment due to joblessness during the COVID-19 Pandemic is growing once again at a record pace. In Tennessee, the number of those filing for unemployment has tripled since December 19, 2020.
New unemployment claims between December 13th and December 19th stood at 7,411 filings. After the New Year rang in, there were approximately 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee from January 3rd to January 9th of 2021.
Currently, there are 58,945 continued jobless claims in the Volunteer State. This is up 7,000 from the previous week and 13,000 from two weeks prior.
Coincidentally, this recent spike in new claims comes at the same time the federal government has extended federal unemployment benefits that will be in addition to state provided benefits.
In Coffee County, there were 192 new initial claims for the week ending Jan. 9.
The total number of claims since March 15, 2020, has now topped 1 million – at 1,002,908.
So your floor is flooded. You have fire damage. You have found mold. NOW WHAT?
Nobody wants to deal with disasters inside the home. But the truth is – they happen. Flooded floors will do longterm damage. Mold is dangerous. 911 restoration can take the hassle out of these situations. call 931-588-9498 or click below