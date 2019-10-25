Unemployment just over 3% in Coffee County

Unemployment rates in nearly every Tennessee county, including distressed counties, declined during September, according to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
Ninety counties experienced lower unemployment in September, while the rate remained the same in one county, and increased in four counties. The latest statistics show unemployment rates are less than 5 percent in 90 counties and 5 percent or greater in five counties.
In Coffee County, the unemployment rate is now 3.1%. That is slightly better than 3.3% in August and 3.4% in September of last year.
Several of Tennessee’s distressed counties saw significant improvement in unemployment compared to their August statistics. Rates dropped in 12 of the state’s 15 distressed counties.