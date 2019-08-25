Unemployment in Coffee County up slightly

Unemployment numbers in Coffee County remain low, but are up slightly from the prior month.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released county by county unemployment numbers last week. Those statistics show that unemployment in Coffee County is 4.1 for July of 2019. Those numbers are slightly higher than the 3.8 in June of this year. Out of Tennessee’s 95 counties, 44 counties have unemployment rates below 5 percent. The lowest rates across the state for July were in Williamson and Davidson County, each at 3.2 percent. Sevier County, Cheatham County and Rutherford County rounded out the top 5, all with rates of 3.4 percent or better. The highest unemployment in Tennessee is in Hancock County, at 8.2 percent.