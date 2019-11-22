Unemployment falls under 3% in Coffee County

Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows that 38 counties in Tennessee experienced a drop in unemployment in October, while rates remained the same in 24 counties and increased in 33 counties.
In Coffee County, the rate for October was 2.9 percent, down from 3.1 percent in September and down from 3.2 percent in October of 2018.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate at 8 percent, up 4.5 percent from the prior month. The state attributes the jump due to General Motors manufacturing facility in Spring Hill and other automotive suppliers in surrounding counties not working.