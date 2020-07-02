Unemployment falls as jobs increase; continued claims fall in Tennessee

Good news and bad news when it comes to Tennessee unemployment claims for last week.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce, new claims for statewide unemployment continued an upward trend for the second straight week, with 22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27. That makes 666,055 new claims filed since COVID-19 pandemic began affecting unemployment in mid-march.
However, continued claims went down for the seventh consecutive week and is now at 262,224 – which is still abnormally high. In Coffee County, there were 2,227 continued claims. Nationally, unemployment fell to 11.1 percent in June as the economy actually added 4.8 million jobs. This is better than the 13.3 percent rate in May.
Great summer clothes at Owen's Provisions & Apparel
You don’t have to drive an hour to get quality apparel! Owen’s Provisions & Apparel right here in Manchester has you covered! 104 W. Fort St. Manchester, TN.