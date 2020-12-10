Unemployment data shows decrease in claims

A total of 939,311 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15th, which was ten days after the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Current statistics show the number of new unemployment claims are on the decrease.
The most recent weekly calculations confirm that 6,886 new jobless claims were filed with the TN Department of Labor & Workforce Development for the week ending on December 5th. When COVID was at its peak, there were 116,141 jobless claims filed in one single week, which was the week ending on April 4th.
Over the past four weeks, there were 25,730 new unemployment claims filed in the Volunteer State. The four weeks prior closed with 31,856 new jobless claims.
Today, reports indicate that 46,404 residents are receiving unemployment benefits due to the economic impact of the Pandemic. Over $24-million has been paid to residents who were unemployed since March 15th in Tennessee.
Coffee County currently has 339 citizens receiving unemployment checks, as of December 5, 2020.