Unemployment claims top 33 million since pandemic

Unemployment claims in Tennessee continue to be on the rise. For the week ending May 2, there were 37,319 new claims filed for unemployment. This makes 474,580 new claims filed since the week ending March 21.
Meanwhile, across the nation over 33 million people have sought US unemployment aid, with 3.2 million filing last week.
