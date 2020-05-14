Unemployment claims in Tennessee top half million for pandemic

While new unemployment claims in Tennessee hit the lowest number since the middle of March, new claims were still unseasonably high for the week ending May 9.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, there were 29,308 new claims filed for the week ending May 9. That makes 503,888 claims filed since March 15 – when COVID-19 pandemic became most relevant. New claims have decreased in each of the past five weeks after a peak of 116,141 for the week ending April 4.
Across the nation, there were over 2.9 million new jobless claims last week, bringing the total of claims during this COVID-19 pandemic to 36.5 million.
Enter to win a $50 gift certificate to High Cotton!
Want $50 to spend at High Cotton in Manchester? Realtor Shanelle Gray wants to give you one! Just register to win below – it only takes a few seconds and doesn’t cost you a penny. Good luck!