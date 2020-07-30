Unemployment claims fall in Tennessee last week

According to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce, there were 19,461 new claims for unemployment filed in Tennessee for the week ending July 25. This was down over 6,000 from the prior week. There have now been 759,584 total claims for unemployment filed in Tennessee since COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Meanwhile, continued claims fell for the 11th consecutive week, but only slightly. There were 242,397 continued claims for unemployment, down only 1,000 from the previous week.
In Coffee County, there were 167 total initial claims filed last week, and 1,762 continued claims.