Unemployment claims continue steep decline across Tennessee; still abnormally high

News claims for unemployment benefits and continued claims for unemployment benefits both dropped in Tennessee last week.
For the week ending Aug, 8, there were 10,036 new claims filed for unemployment benefits. This is down 1,600 from the previous week and 9,400 from two weeks ago. However, this is still abnormally high and makes 781,310 new claims since COVID-19 pandemic began in mid March.
Meanwhile, continued claims dropped significantly for the second consecutive week. There were 208,810 continued claims, down 15,283 from the previous week and down 33,587 from two weeks prior – which is when CARES act federal unemployment benefits ended.
