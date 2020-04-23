Unemployment claims continue rapid rate

Unemployment claims continue to soar in Tennessee and across the nation. According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 68,968 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee for the week ending April 18.
Combined with the four prior weeks, that makes 393,469 unemployment claims in the state since the week ending March 21.
Across the nation, 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. This makes approximately 26.5 million initial unemployment claims since March 14.
