TWRA warns of fake boating policy circulating online

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is warning of a fake policy from a fake agency making the rounds on social media.
The post in question comes from the “Tennessee Waterway Commission.” This commission states that new policies are in effect beginning May 30th, 2022. One of these policies is that a strict ratio of three alcoholic beverages per passenger can be maintained on a boat at anytime. The policy also states that all boaters must maintain respectful attire.
The problem with this post is that it is completely fake. There is actually no such agency as the Tennessee Waterway Commission. It does not exist and the policy is fake.
TWRA says: “We do encourage Tennesseans operating a boat to leave the alcohol and drugs at home.”