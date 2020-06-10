Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

TWRA: Leave baby deer alone

It is the time of year when you may see baby deer out in the wild. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency wants to remind you that if you do see a baby deer alone without its mother, you should leave that fawn alone.

TWRA reminds everyone that it is actually illegal to take a fawn from the wild. Taking a fawn is stealing a baby from its mother.

*Fawns left alone are not orphans. Mothers leave fawns to rest, eat and hide babies from predators

*When fawns are approached they will lower their heads, like still and take fewer breaths. This is normal behavior, the animal is not sick or injured.

*Please keep your distance. Doe will not return if humans are nearby because you are perceived as a predator.

