Two young McMinnville adults killed in Tuesday crash

Two people were tragically killed Tuesday, March 29 in a wreck involving a motorcycle versus vehicle in McMinnville.
According to a news report from WOWC, a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by Alissa Rains of McMinnville was making a turn from Donnell St. to North Spring Street when she collided with a 2007 Suzuki Motorcycle, which was driven by Bryan Jennings, age 21, of McMinnville.
The motorcycle and 4Runner both caught fire. Jennings was pronounced deceased at the scene. He also had a passenger, Katelyn Rogers, 20, of McMinnville. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.
McMinnville Police Department is investigating the crash.