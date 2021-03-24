One child killed in head-on collision

Two children from Tullahoma have been killed in a head on collision that took place in Bedford County.
The crash took place on Highway 64 in Bedford County Tuesday night, March 23, according to a report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and reported by WKRN.
According to the report, a 19-year old man from Madison was driving an SUV westbound before 8 p.m. and attempted to pass another vehicle. At this point he slammed head-on into a sedan traveling eastbound.
Passengers in the sedan were a 5 and 6-year old, reportedly from Tullahoma. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
The driver of the sedan, a 26-year old, and the driver of the SUV were injured but the report did not indicate severity of those injuries.
THP continues to investigate the crash, WKRN reports.