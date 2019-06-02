Two Teenagers Die in Separate Drownings over the Weekend

A tragedy took place in the waters of Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County on Friday.
Franklin County Rescue Squad divers recovered the body of a 17 year-old teenager who had drown in the lake.
According to Franklin County officials, they say the teen apparently went swimming sometime Friday morning. The boy’s father discovered his son was missing about 11 a.m., and the father searched the immediate area.
The drowning occurred near a residence in the 280 block of Wildwood Circle in the Robinson Hollow Cabin Site neighborhood near Tims Ford State Park. The body was discovered a short distance from a dock area about 8 p.m.
His identity was not immediately available.
In a separate incident, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Grundy County, a father and his two sons were fishing from a boat in a lake on Mountain View Lane in Tracy City. Their boat flipped, and the father and one son made it to the shore. The other son did not make it to the shore and drowned.
As of Sunday afternoon, the teenager’s name had not been released and his body was still being searched for.