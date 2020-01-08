Two suspects in homicide returned to Coffee Co Wednesday

Two suspects in the homicide of Johnny Tesar are now in the Coffee County Jail. Tyler Carter, 20, and Sasha Payton, 33, were arrested in Oklahoma on Tuesday, Dec. 31 after they were found to be driving Tesar’s vehicle. Tesar’s body was discovered in Lakewood Park Monday, Dec. 30. Carter and Payton were returned to the Coffee County Jail late Wednesday afternoon.
Both were held in Oklahoma on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, the same charges they are being held in Coffee County for. Authorities expect more charges are coming against the pair. According to Facebook, Carter and Payton are engaged.
Johnny Tesar was 68 years old.