Two perish in Franklin County plane crash

Two people have been killed in a plane crash in Franklin County.
At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to Keith Springs Mountain in reference to a plane crash.
Upon arrival on the scene, deputies were able to locate the scene of the crash in the Hickory Ridge area.
Details of the crash are currently under investigation and further information will be released when appropriate, according to officials.
The pilot and passenger in the plane have been identified as Carl C. Spray, age 78 of Estill Springs., and Joseph L. Mackey, age 58 of Estill Springs. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will assist in the investigation.