Two pedestrians hit on Woodbury Highway Sunday morning

Two pedestrians were struck by an SUV traveling toward Woodbury on Highway 53 Sunday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m.
According to Manchester Police Department authorities, a male and a female were walking on the sidewalk near Powers Storage climate controlled units when the vehicle may have jumped the curve and struck them.
The female, identified by authorities as Carletta Carter, age 44, was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. As of Sunday afternoon she was listed in critical but stable condition. The male pedestrian did not receive serious injuries and did not require medical treatment.
According to MPD officials, the driver of the vehicle did stop and provided a statement to officers. Officers spent hours reconstructing the incident and the investigation continues.