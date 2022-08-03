Two life sentences in Terry Barber murder case

Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison.

Barber, 68, was a long time Rutherford County resident who was well known for selling college memorabilia and SEC clothing. Barber was also a well known high school umpire, including dozens of games called in Coffee County. He was killed in June of 2019.

On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve.  Farrar, 42, will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. Gailey, 23, will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.

Brent Ross, the remaining suspect to be heard in court, was ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation by a mental health center. On July 29th, the mental health provider corresponded with the courts. Ross is now scheduled to appear in court in January of 2023

From left, Vernice Farrar, Devan Gailey, Brent Ross.