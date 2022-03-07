Two killed in Sunday evening crash in Coffee County

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Wattendorf Memorial Highway near Grady Finney Rd in Coffee County Sunday evening.
According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol provided to Thunder Radio, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, James Shaw was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on AEDC Rd. when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2009 Honda Odyssey, driven by James Pha of Murfreesboro. At this time, Shaw’s Dodge truck swerved into the opposite lane and struck a 2011 Chevrolet HHR, operated by Dorothy Scott, head on.
Shaw, age 62 of Estill Springs, and Scott, 68 of Hillsboro, were both pronounced deceased. A passenger in Shaw’s truck – Jheri Taylor, age 36 of Hillsboro – was injured in the crash.
Pha, age 56, of Murfreesboro, reported no injuries according to THP.