Two Grundy County deputies indicted on federal charges

Two Grundy County deputies have been indicted on federal civil rights offenses. According to the Grundy County Herald, Chief Deputy Anthony Tony Bean, age 59 and sergeant Anthony TJ Bean, 29, were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Chattanooga for use of excessive force.
According to the indictment, both are indicted with one count of deprivation of rights for an incident involving an arrestee identified as Freddie Meeks. The indictment says that both Tony Bean and TJ Bean used unreasonable force and assaulted and injured the arrestee in December of 2017. Tony Bean is also charged with one count of deprivation of rights for an incident involving arrestee Calving Green when he served as Chief of Police with Tracy City. The indictment states that Tony Bean used unreasonable force when he assaulted and injured Green in August of 2014. Each of the costs carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.