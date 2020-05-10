Two earthquakes registered Sunday in Sewanee

Two earthquakes were registered in nearby Sewanee early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Service.
According to USGS, at approximately 8:33 a.m. Sunday a 3.1 magnitude earthquake registered 7 kilometers southeast of Sewanee. Then, at 8:34 a.m., a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was registered from the same location. The first earthquake registered 8.4 kilometers deep, with the second 6.5 kilometers deep.
