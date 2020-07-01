Two days from Manchester fireworks display; synchronized music on 107.9 FM

We are two days away from the City of Manchester’s annual Independence Day celebration. Although COVID-19 pandemic has altered this year’s celebration to look a little different with no live music or entertainment at Rotary Park, the city will still be shooting fireworks on Saturday, July 4, beginning at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Manchester Recreation Center grounds at 557 N. Woodland St.
With other cities in the area cancelling or postponing their shows, Manchester’s show will go on and citizens and visitors from other areas are encouraged to find suitable viewing area and remain socially distanced. Wherever you choose to watch from, whether it be in the park, in your car or a random parking lot, you will be able to hear synchronized, patriotic music to the fireworks on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM and 1320 AM (the thunder radio stream at www.thunder1320.com and the Manchester GO app has a 15-second delay. Best to listen on the actual radio for this event). Radio programming will begin at 8:53 p.m. with the fireworks to begin at 9 p.m
There are businesses in downtown Manchester holding special events and sales Saturday afternoon, including Harvest Local Foods and Mercantile Café.
