Two Companies to be Headquartered in Middle Tennessee bringing New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Mitsubishi Motors North America officials announced Tuesday that the automaker will relocate its headquarters to Franklin, Tenn. from Cypress, Calif.
Mitsubishi Motors’ move represents an investment in the county of $18.25 million and brings approximately 200 jobs to Williamson County.
The relocation to Franklin will begin in August and be completed by the end of 2019. All departments will be relocating, including sales, marketing, IT, human resources, communications, parts and services, product planning, dealer operations, finance and legal.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Pilot.com, Inc. officials announced Tuesday that the company will locate its new account management headquarters in Nashville, which will be the company’s second location. The software-based bookkeeping company plans to create more than 450 new jobs in Davidson County.
Pilot.com, Inc., founded in 2017 in San Francisco, provides a bookkeeping solution for startups and small businesses.
Located in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, Pilot.com’s new office will house its finance operations and customer support teams. The company also plans on growing its base of software engineers at the facility.
Pilot.com attributed its decision to locate in Nashville to the city’s growing tech and startup scene coupled with a strong group of accounting professionals stemming from the city’s accounting and financial management schools.