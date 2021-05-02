Two Coffee County residents killed in interstate crash

Two Coffee County residents were killed in an accident on Interstate-24 just across the Rutherford County line on Thursday. The accident left traffic snarled for hours in Rutherford and Coffee counties.
Killed were 19-year old Sebastien Tarin, of Manchester, and 65-year old Stanley Peterson of Beechgrove.
A passenger was injured.
According to THP, Tarin’s vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 24 when it left the roadway and crossed the median, entering the westbound lanes and striking Peterson’s Nissan head on.