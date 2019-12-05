Two Coffee Co. residents face animal cruelty charges; seven animals found dead

Two Coffee County residents are facing charges of animal cruelty after Coffee County deputies received a call about dead animals found on Shelley Rd.
According to a report on file by deputy Jennifer Curbow, a complaint was filed when someone said their children were playing when they found several dead dogs in the woods near two residences.
Deputies were able to locate four deceased dogs in the wood line, along with a deceased cat inside a plastic bag, along with two additional dead dogs in pens at two separate residences.
Authorities, along with animal control, took custody of 16 extremely malnourished dogs and seven cats.
Six criminal summons for animal cruelty have been filed against James Womack, 48, and three summons have been filed against Agatha Christian, age 71.
In the report, Womack said that he has: “Had a hard time making ends meet and has not been able to care for the dogs.”