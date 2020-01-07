Two child flu deaths reported in Tennessee

Have you had your flu vaccination yet?
Nationwide, there have been a total of 27 influenza-associated child deaths during the 2019-2020 season, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention reports. Two children have died this season here in the Volunteer State, and one was here in Middle Tennessee.
The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for just about everyone 6 months and older, even when the viruses the vaccine protects against have not changed from the previous season. The reason for this is that a person’s immune protection from vaccination declines over time, so an annual vaccination is needed to get the “optimal” or best protection against the flu.
Flu is unpredictable and seasons can vary. Seasonal flu disease usually peaks between December and March most years, but disease can occur as late as May.