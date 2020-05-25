Two arrested in Grundy County during overdose investigation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department sent out a press release Friday notifying that a search warrant was performed that included seizure of drugs, cash, guns and two arrests – these arrests were made as a result of an investigation into multiple overdoses in the area. However, the Grundy County Sheriff would not confirm or deny if this arrest has a direct connection.
Investigators found methamphetamine, over 100 fake pills believed to be laced with fentanyl and seized $4,118 in cash, two handguns, an AR-15 and three long guns.
Arrested were Rick Adam Dickinson, age 35, and Rachel Gwen Rollins, age 28, both from Monteagle.
Both have been charged with possession of schedule I drug, possession of schedule II drug, manufacture, sale and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Both will appear in court in June.