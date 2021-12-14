Two arrested for DUI after crash on McMinnville highway

A man and his girlfriend were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 10, after a crash on State Highway 55.
According to a news report by WOWC, a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Bobby Towry, age 68, of Morrison, was traveling east on Highway 55 when he crossed into the Westbound lane and struck a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder that was driven by Liana Rigney, 49, of Manchester. Rigney was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
THP Trooper Wade Myers noticed that Towry appeared intoxicated and belligerent at the scene of the crash. According to the report, Towry refused a sobriety test and refused medical transportation. Towry’s girlfriend, Kizzie Parson, age 62, allegedly arrived on the scene and appeared to be intoxicated. She failed sobriety test and was arrested at the scene for DUI. Towry was arrested and charged with DUI 5th offense, reckless endangerment and failure to maintain lane of travel.