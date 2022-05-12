Two arrested for arson in Woodland Plaza fire

Two people have been arrested and charged with arson, among other things, in connection with the Woodland Plaza Fire on March 21 in Manchester that destroyed multiple businesses.
According to Manchester Police Department officials, they identified two individuals who were responsible for the fire. Additionally, they determined that prior to the fire a burglary was allegedly committed at the business of Greg Green Photography.
A sealed indictment was issued on May 10, 2022 by the Coffee County grand jury for Zackery Meeks and Stacy Caldwell.
On Wednesday, May 11, investigators located Caldwell at her residence in Manchester. Investigators located Meeks at a residence in Monteagle – both were taken into custody.
Both subjects have been charged with burglary, theft of property ($10,000 – $60,000), Vandalism ($250,000 or more) and arson.