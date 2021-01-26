Tutoring available for Central High School students on Fridays

Coffee County Central High School students may go to school on Fridays from 8-11 a.m. to receive tutoring, to get help with missing assignments from third quarter, or to complete tests or quizzes. Help is offered on the following schedule:
8:00-9:30 a.m. – Science, English, Social Studies, Special Education
9:30-11:00 a.m. – Math, Foreign Language, Fine Arts, Health, PE, AFJROTC, Drivers Education, Career and Technical Education
Students should talk with teachers to make arrangements to come to school for help on Distance Learning Fridays.