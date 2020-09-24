Tullahoma Utilities Authority warns of scam

Customers of Tullahoma Utilities Authority have been the target of a scam.
According to TUA, information is being sent to people via a message about a postal shipment, informing the intended victim of an urgent alert about a USPS shipment and offering a clickable link.
Once that link is clicked, the intended victim is taken to a screen about Tullahoma Utility Authority giving away an iPhone 11. This is a scam and could potentially put your personal information at risk. Authorities warn to not click these links and do not provide information.