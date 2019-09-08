Tullahoma to vote on new police chief Monday night

The Tulllahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday night and it is expected that Tullahoma City Administrator Jennifer Moody will recommend the hire of Jason Williams to be the city’s next chief of police.
The board will have to approve the hire, per city charter.
Williams was one of four finalists for the position. Currently he is the chief deputy of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department. Before the he was a lieutenant with the Shelbyville Police Department.
Other finalists for the job were Phillip Sullivan of Abington, Virginia, Michael Anderson of Franklin, Tennessee and Phil Henderson, who is currently serving as the acting chief for the department.
Tullahoma is looking for a police chief after longtime former chief Paul Blackwell pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence in April.