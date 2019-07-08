Tullahoma to host meeting about HOME project program

The City of Tullahoma will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 22 at 4:00
p.m. at City Hall located at 201 West Grundy St. Tullahoma, TN. The purpose
of the meeting will be to discuss the HOME program. The City of Tullahoma
has been awarded a grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency
(THDA) for the purpose of rehabilitating owner-occupied homes for low-income
residents. All residents of Tullahoma interested in the program should
attend this meeting.
The program will be explained at the meeting and applications may be picked
up at the meeting or at the City Hall following the meeting. Applications
must be submitted back to the City Hall by August 26.
The South Central Development District worked with the city of Tullahoma to obtain a $500,000 HOME grant that will cover the costs of approximately 7-9 projects.
The grants are available to low-income homeowners living in substandard
housing and are used to bring properties up to code compliancy only, not for
beatification purposes. For example, the grant funds would not cover new
windows for beautification but would fund them if the existing windows were
broken or missing. These funds are strictly used to bring the home up to
code. There’s a limit of approximately $60,000 on any given project. If
renovating the home would exceed that amount then rebuilding the home may be
an option.
Applicants for the program must be of low or very low income, defined as
below 80% of the area median income, and must have lived at their property
for at least one year.
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact Kandi Higgins
at 931-379-2957.