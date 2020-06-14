Tullahoma splash island to open June 24

Tullahoma’s premier water park, Splash Island, plans to open for swimmers
beginning Wednesday, June 24th. The park will be open for 300 swimmers from
11am to 4pm daily. The pool will operate on this schedule until July 28th.
After that date, Splash Island will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through
Labor Day.
The Manchester Recreation center pools already opened for the summer around Memorial Day.
“Splash Island has become an important part of summer life in Tullahoma, and
we are pleased and excited to once again offer outdoor water recreation
opportunities for 2020 under the Tennessee Pledge,” said Kurt Glick, Parks
and Recreation Director. “We’re happy to be able to safely provide aquatic
services to Tullahoma’s citizens.”
As a result, Splash Island will operate with a modified schedule until all
restrictions are completely lifted. A screening process for swimmers will be
done upon entry per the Tennessee Pledge.
