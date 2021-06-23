Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association to receive grant

Representative Rush Bricken, representing the 47th District, has released a list of grant award recipients from the Tennessee Arts Commission for Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022) in his district. This is the first of a series of grants that will be made throughout FY2022. The Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association will receive a $17,300.
“I am very pleased to announce these annual grants that support Tennessee’s communities and schools through the arts” said Representative Bricken. “These investments help cultivate the arts across Tennessee, including Coffee County, which benefit all of us through quality of life, economic development, tourism, and providing a more balanced education for our children.”
“I would like to thank Greg Gressel, Executive Director, and all the staff for their dedicated efforts. South Jackson Civic Association does a great job in serving our community and the facility is a local treasure.”
“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”
According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants during FY2022, totaling up to $9 million dollars, including one-time federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. Grant categories include Arts Access, Arts Education, Arts Project Support, Creative Placemaking, Partnership Support, Major Cultural Institutions, and Rural Arts Partnership.
The Commission’s allocations process involves a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member Commission. Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.
Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity through quality of life, economic vitality, tourism and a more balanced education for our children. The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state arts agency whose mission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.