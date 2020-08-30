Tullahoma Schools to return to in-person learning after Labor Day

Tullahoma City Schools will be returning to in-person, traditional instruction beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“Based on the current data we have, and with the current procedures we have in place, district and school-level leadership believe it to be in the best interest of our students to return to in-person instruction,” said Catherine Stephens, director of Tullahoma City Schools.
Distance learners will continue to receive daily, virtual instruction.
There are precautions in place for students returning to school, including masks being recommended by all, daily temperature checks, frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing, social distancing practices, strategic movement of students, cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and objects through the day.