Tullahoma schools to interview 4 director candidates

Tullahoma City School Board of Education will interview four candidates for its director of schools position.
Scott Hargrove, who is currently serving as interim director of schools, will not be among those interviewed.
Selected by the board from a list of candidates provided by the Tennessee School Board Association, are Dr. Edwin Nichols Jr., who is the president of Enspire Consulting; Dr. Kimberly Osborne, who is the coordinator of data and assessment with Murfreesboro City Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens, who is associate director of schools for teaching and learning in the Franklin Special School District, and Dr. Aimee Wyatt, director of state and district partnerships for Southern Regional Education Board. She is also an adjunct professor at Lipscomb University.
Hargrove has served as interim director since September, when former John Carver was suddenly ousted by the board.