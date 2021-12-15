Tullahoma Schools launch new district website

Tullahoma City Schools will launch its new website design this Wednesday in coordination with FinalSite.
The new TCS homepage features a more modern and open concept than the district’s current website. Once heading to the main page of the new site, viewers will be greeted with a slideshow of photos and videos that highlight the great things that are happening inside the district.
All of the information and documents previously available on the TCS website will carry over to the new site. Additionally, the new website will feature translation capabilities and comply with ADA requirements.
“We felt that the current district’s website needed some revamping,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “We hope all of those who visit our new website will find it user and visually-friendly, and we hope that those individuals will also be able to find all the information that they are seeking. I can’t thank FinalSite and our technology department, specifically, Dr. Susan Sudberry and Chris Morris, for being instrumental in helping us launch this new website.”
If users are unable to find what they are seeking, they can contact Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong by email at zach.birdsong@tcsedu.net. Those wanting to view the new website can do so beginning Wednesday by visiting www.tcsedu.net.