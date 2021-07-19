Tullahoma School System recommends masks for non-vaccinated students to start school year

The first full day of schools for Tullahoma City Schools will be Monday, Aug. 2. The system issued a statement Monday to address COVID-19 protocols for the start of school.
“Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, we experienced a successful 2020-2021 school year thanks to our teachers, staff, students and families. We responded appropriately to the challenges of COVID-19 and made it through a most unusual year,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “We appreciate all of the efforts put in place to ensure that we maintained a safe, healthy, positive and productive learning environment.”
As the new school year approaches, TCS will be referring to the updated CDC school guidelines to direct COVID-19 practices. This is the first of several communications that the district will publish regarding the start of the 2021 – 2022 school year. We will provide more information in the coming days and weeks.
Please review the following updates:
● Mask use is recommended for students, teachers, and staff who are not fully vaccinated. Generally, when outdoors, individuals do not need to wear masks.
● Tullahoma City Schools will follow CDC recommendations on maintaining 3 feet of physical distance when feasible.
● The district will continue with enhanced cleaning and disinfecting high traffic use areas, as well as the overall facilities and buses.
● Students, teachers and staff are recommended to continue proper soap and water handwashing routinely throughout the day. Hand sanitizer usage will be acceptable when hand washing is not feasible.
● Taking temperatures of students, employees and guests before entering each campus will not be continued during the 2021-2022 school year. Data from the previous school year did not indicate that this was a beneficial practice.
● Visitors will be welcomed but on a limited basis in order to reduce possible transmission of COVID-19 or variants, based upon school and classroom capabilities at the discretion of school-level administration.
Tullahoma City Schools encourages students, teachers and staff members to stay home when sick.
Additionally, the district encourages the use of outdoor classrooms and spaces for learning, exercise and socialization. Please note that the above guidelines may be altered based upon local transmission rates or from updated guidelines from the CDC. Visit the Tullahoma City Schools website to read the latest guidelines.