Tullahoma Police warn of phone scam

Tullahoma Police Department has put out a warning about a scam making its way around the area. While this scam has been used before in multiple areas, it has a new twist.
According to TPD, a scammer is contacting intended victims in this area with a phone number that appears to be coming directly from the Tullahoma Police Department. The scammer identifies themselves as a TPD officer, and at that time attempts to get the intended victim to send money with the claim that the officer has a warrant for their arrest.
Tullahoma Police Department does not call and request funds over the phone for any reason – the same goes for all local law enforcement agencies. If you are unsure of who you are speaking with, you can always hang up the phone and contact TPD directly at 931-455-0530.
