Tullahoma police need help solving two burglaries

The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about two burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19.
The burglaries were to Krystal restaurant and Jackson Street Market on North Jackson Street. The subjects gained entry into each of the businesses by breaking the glass doors. Three subjects were seen entering each business. The suspects were observed taking a small amount of cash in the Krystal Restaurant burglary. In the Jackson Street Market burglary a small amount of cash, cigarettes, and electronic cigarettes were taken. The suspects may attempt to sell some of these items. If anyone has any information regarding these burglaries, they are encouraged to contact Tullahoma Police Department detective Johnny Gore at 931-455-0530 ext.131 or email jgore@tullahomatn.gov