Tullahoma police issue warning after recent scam attempts

The Tullahoma Police Department says it has been made aware of “several different scams being perpetrated against our citizens recently.”
In light of recent scam attempts, the department offered some tips for people to follow when dealing with scams and potentials scams.
1. Government agencies will never ask for payment in the form of gift cards or prepaid credit cards;
2. Verify who you are speaking to, and don’t give personal information out over the phone to someone that you do not know;
3. Scammers have the ability to “spoof” legitimate phone numbers and make the Caller ID show up as a legitimate number;
4. If someone is offering something of great value to you for a minimum or minor upfront cost, it is a scam and someone is trying to separate you from your hard earned money.
Most scams originate from out of state and our country making the likely hood of recovering money and or prosecuting the scammer very unlikely.